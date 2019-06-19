Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana has been identified as the victim in a May 11 Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following a violent struggle in a Brentwood Bay home appeared in Victoria Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Alan Charles Chapman appearing by video, clad in the red jumpsuit standard for prisoners at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre, told the judge he still did not have a lawyer and was not planning to get one until particulars of his case were sent to him at the jail.

The judge told Chapman the details can take a while to assemble and asked if he was planning to stay in custody until then.

“Yes I am,” stated Chapman in a very matter of fact manner.

RELATED: Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

The Crown informed the court it was close to finishing the disclosure package on the case. The judge then asked Chapman when he wanted to appear in court again.

“As far away as possible,” stated Chapman, adding that he saw no need to appear in court again until all the paperwork was together.

The court heard that disclosure would be ready within a couple weeks and Chapman will appear in court again by video on July 10.

RELATED: UPDATED: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

On May 11 police were called to an address in the 7200 block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening. According to Haymes, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car that almost ran him over as Haymes ran towards the house while calling 911.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the home.

– With files from Keri Coles and Nick Murray