Earl Marriott Secondary grad Emily Caruana has been identified as the victim in a May 11 Brentwood Bay homicide. (Facebook photo)

Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following a violent struggle in a Brentwood Bay home appeared in Victoria Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Alan Charles Chapman appearing by video, clad in the red jumpsuit standard for prisoners at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre, told the judge he still did not have a lawyer and was not planning to get one until particulars of his case were sent to him at the jail.

The judge told Chapman the details can take a while to assemble and asked if he was planning to stay in custody until then.

“Yes I am,” stated Chapman in a very matter of fact manner.

RELATED: Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

The Crown informed the court it was close to finishing the disclosure package on the case. The judge then asked Chapman when he wanted to appear in court again.

“As far away as possible,” stated Chapman, adding that he saw no need to appear in court again until all the paperwork was together.

The court heard that disclosure would be ready within a couple weeks and Chapman will appear in court again by video on July 10.

RELATED: UPDATED: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

On May 11 police were called to an address in the 7200 block of Meadow Lark Lane in Central Saanich at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening. According to Haymes, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car that almost ran him over as Haymes ran towards the house while calling 911.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the home.

– With files from Keri Coles and Nick Murray


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor
Next story
Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Just Posted

Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Funds raised will support the brothers for first year on Island

IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

Peanut butter mountain forms outside The Mustard Seed Church

Greater Victoria residents donate record number of jars in annual peanut butter drive

‘Cats fend off Elks to move into a tie for first in division

Victoria HarbourCats take their sixth win in eight games

Ambulance service practises virtual reality CPR in Victoria

Training takes place on B.C. Parliament lawns

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

Most Read