Man accused of choking, sexually exploiting 15-year-old in Victoria tent arrested

Police arrested the 38-year-old in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday afternoon

A man accused of choking and sexually exploiting a 15-year-old inside his tent Tuesday night has been arrested by police.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on April 20, police were called to a tent in Beacon Hill Park for a report that a teen was being choked and assaulted by an older man. Upon arriving, officers found the victim – who lives with developmental delays – to have non-life-threatening, but potentially life-altering, injuries.

After what the Victoria Police Department described as a confrontation with campers who tried to stop police from removing the teen, the 15-year-old was transported to hospital. By that point, the 38-year-old suspect had left the area.

The following day at approximately 4 p.m., officers located and arrested the man in Beacon Hill Park. He was transported to cells and faces recommended charges of assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

