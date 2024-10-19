Man accused of murdering B.C. Mountie back in court

Nicholas Bellemare is accused of shooting and killing Const. Rick O'Brien

The man accused of shooting and killing a Maple Ridge Mountie continues pre-trial court appearances.

Nicholas Bellemare is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Const. Rick O'Brien on Sept. 22, 2023.

Bellemare appeared in New Westminster Supreme Court on Oct. 11, and is scheduled to be back in court for another video appearance on Nov. 13. He remains in custody.

O'Brien, a 51-year-old Langley resident, was killed when he and several other officers executed a search warrant in Coquitlam related to a drug investigation.

Police said O'Brien, a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer, and other officers were involved in an altercation with a man that resulted in O'Brien being fatally shot, another officer being wounded by gunfire, and a third officer suffering non-firearm injuries.

Bellemare, who was injured as well, is also charged with the attempted murder of Cpl. Colin Ryder.

At pre-trial conferences the Crown counsel can offer an overview of the Crown's case against the accused, the evidence and witnesses they will call, and provide a list of witnesses.

The accused can enter a plea of guilty, or not guilty, but so far Bellemare has not done so.

A person accused of crimes is presumed innocent until the charges against them have been proven in court.