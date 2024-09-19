Man acting as Ki-Low-Na 'Healer' on trial for sexual assault in Kelowna

A man who was working as a Traditional Indigenous Healer is on trial for charges of sexual assault after appointments that left women with bruises on their breasts and vaginal areas

WARNING: This article contains details about a criminal sexual assault trial and may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society at (250) 763-4613 or the RCMP.

A woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Joseph Camille, a man who claims to be an Indigenous Healer, took the stand to deliver testimony in a B.C. Supreme Courtroom in Kelowna on Sept. 17.

The woman's identity is protected under a court-ordered publication ban so she will be referred to by the pseudonym Jane Doe. Due to the publication ban, certain aspects of the testimony have been omitted to protect the identity of Doe and the other women who claim to have been assaulted by Camille.

Doe, an Indigenous woman dressed in red, held a large feather while being sworn in to deliver her testimony. Doe told the court that Camille, an elderly man seated in the prisoner box, also known as 'Buckles', introduced himself to her as an Elder and an Indigenous Healer in 2021. She explained that a healer is a trusted and respected person who is able to use the energy of their ancestors to help people.

Doe has sought help from other healers prior to her encounter with Camille. She said that many healers work on a person's energy, with some not touching the patient and others using touch.

At the time of the incident, Camille was working as a Traditional Healer with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society (KFS), a non-profit charitable organization that works to assist and promote the needs of Indigenous People in Kelowna. While contracted by KFS, Camille performed healing work on children who were in the care of the Ministry of Child and Family Development, employees of KFS and members of the community.

The alleged incident of sexual misconduct took place on July 21, 2021, on Doe's sixth visit to Camille. She said that Camille, whom she respected as a Traditional Healer, used a hands-on approach – similar to a massage.

Doe told the court that during the appointment in question, Camille made several unusual comments to her about how she "hates men," how she needed a "professional tickler" as she was "too serious," how he could tell she was "in a kissy(sic) mood" and how he was going to heal her "broken heart."

Doe alleges that she told Camille multiple times that she does not hate men, was not in a "kissy mood", does not have a broken heart and certainly does not need a "professional tickler," as she was not "too serious."

"I didn’t feel too serious, I just felt I was there to get the help I was looking for," said Doe while on the stand.

During the appointment, Camille allegedly gave Doe a massage focusing on "pressure points," which she says included her breasts.

Doe alleges that Camille placed his hands directly on both breasts, after saying he was going to heal her broken heart, making her uncomfortable. Doe said that she told Camille, "We did not do this before," but he did not respond. She then claims to have "anxiously" cleared her throat, prompting Camille to move on from her breasts to her stomach.

Doe claims that once Camille told her he had released all her pressure points, he said "I can tell you're in a kissing mood."

She responded that she was not, and as the appointment ended offered him tobacco, explaining that the exchange helps with energy transfer. Camille allegedly refused the tobacco, which was in the form of a cigarette, which Doe found to be unusual when compared to the other Healers she had seen.

Then, Camille allegedly gave Doe a long hug and smelled and kissed her neck.

She said, "I didn't say you could kiss me and left."

Both Doe and another alleged survivor of sexual assault, who testified earlier in the trial, have filed civil suits in the Supreme Court of B.C. against Camille.

The second alleged survivor will be referred to as Jane Joe due to the court-ordered publication ban. Joe also claims that Camille touched her inappropriately without consent, causing extensive bruising to her vaginal area and breasts. Both Doe and Joe stated they reported the incidents to the executive director of KFS, but allege their concerns were not taken seriously and Camille was allowed to continue working as a Healer.

Later, a group of women who alleged to have been assaulted or impacted by Camille's actions were gathered by the executive director and a doctor for a meeting but according to court testimony, no changes were made at KFS.

Doe said that when she heard other women share their stories, she felt like she lost her hearing due to the distress she was experiencing.

In August 2021, Joe filed an RCMP report and Camille was arrested.

The trial is scheduled to continue for two more days.

Camille denies all wrongdoing listed in the suits and has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge of sexual assault.