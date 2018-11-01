Man airlifted to Victoria after vehicle T-boned near Little Qualicum River bridge

On Wednesday, Oct. 31 at around 2 p.m. the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 19A that resulted in one man being airlifted to Victoria hospital with critical injuries. - Facebook/Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department

A man was airlifted to hospital in Victoria with critical injuries after his vehicle was T-boned on Hwy 19A near Little Qualicum River bridge.

The Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at approxiately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Dashwood fire chief Nick Acciavetti.

Two other occupants involved in the two-vehicle collision received minor injuries. Traffic was delayed for approximately an hour.

“Nobody was pinned or entrapped…we had one occupant that had critical injuries and two other occupants in vehicles that were out walking and were transported to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries,” Acciavetti said.

Acciavetti said bystanders performed basic first aid on the critically injured man before emergency personnel were on scene

“They were just trying to stabilize him and get him quite so he’s not moving around,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.