Jason Perry was arrested on Wednesday by Victoria police. (VicPD photo)

Man allegedly behind Greater Victoria restaurant thefts arrested

Jason Perry is expected in court on Dec. 10

A man allegedly behind a string of break-ins and burglaries targeting restaurants and bars in Greater Victoria over the past three weeks has been arrested.

Jason Stephen Perry, 45, was apprehended by two members of the public on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

According to the Victoria Police Department, Perry “waited” with the civilians until police arrived on scene. He has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and three counts of breaching his probation order.

READ ALSO: In and out in 60 seconds, two suspects get away with $10,000 worth of jewelry after break-in at WestShore Gold and Silver

According to court services, Perry, who is listed to have 14 different aliases, is expected to be in court on Dec. 10.

In December 2018, VicPD asked the public for help locating Perry after he walked away from the Royal Jubilee Hospital in slippers, a hospital gown and a jacket.


