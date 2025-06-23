Man allegedly head-butts woman in dispute over off-leash dog in Nanaimo

Incident happened June 16 at Nanaimo North Town Centre

A man allegedly head-butted a woman, knocking her to the ground, during a confrontation over an off-leash dog at a Nanaimo shopping centre last week.

RCMP, in a press release, reported that the incident happened on June 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

The police investigation has determined that the woman's dog, which was off-leash, ran "aggressively" toward the man and his leashed dog.

"The male stepped in to prevent his dog from getting hurt and kicked the woman’s dog. The woman tried to intervene, and the male pushed her to the ground. The woman got up, facing the male and he struck her head with his head, causing her to crumple to the ground," the press release noted.

Witnesses say that the man then "ran away" to look for his dog.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

RCMP are looking for a man 35-45 years old, with short dark hair and a stocky build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red shirt and tan shorts and was walking a white and black dog. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and cite file No. 2025-18389.