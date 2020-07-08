West Shore RCMP is in the process of returning over $30,000 worth of stolen items that they allege a 57-year-old chronic offender kept in a storage unit in Saanich. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP recovers more than $30,000 in stolen property from Saanich storage unit

Items linked to several thefts across Greater Victoria

West Shore RCMP has arrested a man after recovering more than $30,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment from his storage unit.

According to police, the extensive investigation began in May when the Crime Reduction Unit received information about a 57-year-old chronic property crime offender who was known to frequent the West Shore. This led the unit to conduct covert surveillance on the suspect who was seen coming and going from a storage unit in Saanich.

“Our unit executed a search warrant on the storage unit and uncovered a massive amount of stolen property,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie, West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, in a statement. “We have since linked the recovered stolen property to different thefts that were reported across the Greater Victoria area and are returning the property to the rightful owners.”

The man was arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000. While arresting him, officers found approximately 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him. Police are recommending the man not only be charged with possession of stolen property, but also with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

READ MORE: Man allegedly spat on Superstore employee in Langford

ALSO READ: Stranger helps wayward three-year-old View Royal boy find family

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

