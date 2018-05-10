A man was allegedly shot Wednesday with a nail gun following an argument at a construction site in the 300-block of Wale Road in Colwood. (Google Maps)

Man allegedly shot with nail gun at Colwood construction site

Police recommending charges against 35-year-old Langford man

A man was allegedly shot with a nail gun in Colwood Wednesday.

The West Shore RCMP was called to a construction site in the 300-block of Wale Road at around 3 p.m. on May 9.

Emergency crews had responded to the site and found a man with a nail in his abdomen. Investigators believe the two men were involved in a verbal confrontation when tempers flared and one of them pointed a nail gun at the other and fired.

“A matter like this shows how dangerous weapons of opportunity can be. All parties are co-operating with investigators and the investigation is ongoing,” said Const. Matt Baker.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to his abdomen and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon against a 35-year-old Langford man.

