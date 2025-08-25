 Skip to content
Man apprehended after allegedly threatening family members with weapon in Shuswap

Chase RCMP assisted by Southeast District Emergency Response Team
Lachlan Labere
Chase RCMP and Southeast District Emergency Response Team officers responded to a Lee Creek residence after a man allegedly threatened family members on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Lee Creek residents saw a large police presence Sunday afternoon as officers responded to a report of a man who had allegedly threatened to harm family members. 

At around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, Chase RCMP were called out to a residence near the Freeman Road intersection on Squilax Anglemont Road in Lee Creek, where an adult member of a family had "threatened to harm other family members," said RCMP spokesperson Const. James Grandy in a news release. 

"The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) assisted frontline officers due to the 32-year-old Chase man threatening to use a weapon," said Grandy. 

When police arrived on scene, they found the man had made his way to Shuswap Lake and to a swimming platform off the shoreline.

"Officers had to travel by boat to reach him," said Grandy, adding the man was "safely apprehended" and taken to the hospital as he was believed to be "suffering from mental health concerns."

Traffic was at a standstill on Squilax Anglemont Road for several hours as RCMP and other emergency personnel responded, with firefighters helping to direct traffic, said a Lee Creek resident. 

Chase RCMP are continuing their investigation.

 

Lachlan Labere

About the Author: Lachlan Labere

Editor, Salmon Arm Observer
