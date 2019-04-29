screenshot from Madison Attwood’s video

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

On Sunday afternoon a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. The Kelowna Fire Department then assisted RCMP in making an arrest without further incident.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP investigating suspicious, unknown driver asking student to get in vehicle

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

“It’s unclear at this time exactly what the male’s intentions were and that, of course, will be a large portion of our continued investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The 30-year-old Alberta man now faces charges and remains in police custody at this time.

He is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts April 29.

Mounties said that the child was medically examined and has no injuries.

RCMP are calling out to witnesses to come forward to help further the ongoing investigation.

Video by Madison Attwood.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route
Next story
Delays expected as CRD carrying out water work on Island Highway

Just Posted

Victoria Regional Transit Commission meets to discuss idea of phasing out bus fares

A proposal from the City of Victoria is asking the Commission to find over $40 million elsewhere

Champions of the Victoria high-tech sector celebrated with awards

Finalists announced for 2019 VIATEC Awards

Greater Victoria journalists lauded at provincial awards

Editors recognized for 25-plus years of service to the newspaper industry

The award for the bumpiest road goes to…

Central Saanich road deemed worst in Greater Victoria

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session

Yellow Point Farms owners say 12-day-old goat went missing Saturday

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Most Read