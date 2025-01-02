 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 30
The Canadian Press
web1_20250101130156-20250101130144-67758d5bd33b556c572ee95ejpeg
A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police in Vancouver say a man has been charged after an attempted armed robbery at a store in the city’s downtown.

They say officers responded to a call at Holt Renfrew just before noon on Monday, Dec. 30.

Police say the caller reported that someone had entered the store, threatened to shoot staff and attempted to steal merchandise.

They say a 66-year-old suspect was arrested outside the store.

Police say officers then seized weapons including a firearm and two improvised explosive devices, which were later rendered safe by explosive technicians with the department’s Emergency Response Section.

They say the man has now been charged with robbery, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

More News

B.C. assault victim’s stepdad livid man charged has already been released
B.C. assault victim’s stepdad livid man charged has already been released
Search for B.C. hiker delayed by friends amid outstanding warrant: RCMP
Search for B.C. hiker delayed by friends amid outstanding warrant: RCMP
B.C. ringing in new year with home-flipping tax, with income tax rebate on the way
B.C. ringing in new year with home-flipping tax, with income tax rebate on the way