Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

A Vancouver police dog had its tooth broken after a man tried to steal a police car on Monday.

Police said they were called to the National Yards by a civic worker at about 6 a.m. after a man broke into a secure area in the works yard. Police stopped the man from allegedly stealing a police vehicle and took the man into custody.

Police said that during the arrest, the man fought with officers and kicked and punch a police dog, breaking its tooth.

“We are very fortunate that our officers and Canine unit were not seriously injured during the incident,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “This man was attempting to start the vehicle and flee before he was arrested.”

Police said the alleged theft came the day after the same person, a 66-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested after allegedly uttering threats in Stanley Park. In that incident, the man had been released on an promise to appear.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and police are recommending charges including assault of a police officer and assault of a police dog.

