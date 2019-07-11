Victoria Police helped return a stolen bicycle after it was posted for sale online. (File photo)

Man arrested after bike theft victim spots her stolen bike for sale online

The VicPD helped return the bicycle to the proper owner

A Victoria man was arrested after posting a stolen bike for sale online.

On July 3 a woman called the Victoria Police reporting that her bike had been stolen from an underground parking lot in the 600-block of Michigan Street.

After the call, she decided to keep an eye out on local websites and found her bike posted for sale within a week.

She had a friend call the seller and offered to meet him to buy the bike.

ALSO READ: VicPD, Oak Bay Bicycles surprise youth with new bike after his stolen and damaged

When the seller and suspected thief arrived for the morning meeting on Wednesday, July 10 he was greeted by plainclothes police officers.

The man was taken into custody and the bike was returned to the rightful owner.

Police are reminding people that bike thefts are on the rise and that this bicycle had been locked and stored within an underground parking area.

ALSO READ: Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Police highly encourage residents to register their bikes to make it easier to identify them if stolen. Online registration is free.

For more information, you can visit vicpd.ca/bike.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo
Next story
District of Saanich staff will move into old Emily Carr library branch building in 2020

Just Posted

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

UPDATE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

District of Saanich staff will move into old Emily Carr library branch building in 2020

Work has begun to removed hazardous materials and prepare the building for renovations

Peninsula foodbank at ‘all-time low’

House of Lily Koi step in with $2,480 donation to help dwindling food stocks

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Most Read