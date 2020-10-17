Man arrested after breaking into home of sleeping Victoria residents

Victoria police officers have arrested a man after he broke into a Blackwood Street home at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 17. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police chased down and arrested a man on Saturday (Oct. 17) after he broke into a Blackwood Street home where the residents were still sleeping.

Officers were called to a home in the 3000-block of Blackwood Street at 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a break and enter was in progress.

The suspect had broken into the home and entered the victims’ bedroom where they were still asleep. Upon him entering, they awoke and one of them chased the man out of the home and away from their property. No one was injured.

Patrol officers attended to a dynamic B&E in progress this morning after the victims chased the suspect from their bedroom. Thanks to the help of alert #yyj members, the suspect was located hiding in a tree. Then came the foot pursuit & #oneincustody. https://t.co/TExSDn1N4Y — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 17, 2020

After receiving a description of the suspect from the victims, police and a Saanich K9 team attended the area and began their search. Multiple more reports from people in the surrounding neighbourhood informed police that the suspect was hiding in a tree in the 2900-block of Cook Street.

The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived in the area until he was caught by police near Cook Street and Kiwanis Way. He was not injured during the arrest, but officers did find him in possession of a weapon.

The man has been transported to cells where he will await court. He is facing recommended charges of break and enter and weapon for a dangerous purpose.

