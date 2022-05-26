Man arrested after employees assaulted, chased with knife at Saanich liquor store

Suspect, a 35-year-old man known to police, was found hiding in bushes nearby

Saanich police arrested a man suspected of assault of staff at a liquor store in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street on Thursday morning (May 26). (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A 35-year-old suspect known to police was found hiding in bushes and arrested, after staff members of the Liquor Plus outlet at Shelbourne Street and North Dairy Road were assaulted and chased by a knife-wielding man.

Saanich police say an altercation began when staff asked a man to leave the store shortly after 9 a.m. May 26.

Witnesses reported the man was agitated when he entered the store, physically bumping into a staff member. He became further agitated when asked to leave and began physically assaulting a store employee. When a coworker tried to intervene, the man bit that person on the arm then brandished a large knife, using it to threaten both staffers in the store before leaving the premises, police said.

The bite victim was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other employee was treated by paramedics on scene.

Officers responding to the call found the suspect quickly nearby with the help of the Integrated Canine Section team. The knife was also located, having been discarded a short distance away.

Police said the man did not appear to be intoxicated at the time of the incident and the state of his mental health will be looked at as a possible contributing factor.

He was arrested without incident and faces recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm, breach of a condition not to possess weapons, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing later Thursday.

