Man arrested after indecent act reported at Victoria playground

A man was arrested after he reportedly committed an indecent act at a Victoria playground Wednesday.

Police were called to a playground in the 2100-block of Quadra Street just before 3 p.m. on July 6 after a parent reported to police that a man was performing an indecent act while asking children to play with him.

Police said parents also intervened at the playground. Upon officers arriving, parents pointed out the man, who was then arrested.

The man faces recommended charges of committing an indecent act. He was released for a future court date and conditions including a requirement not to attend parks or playgrounds.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

