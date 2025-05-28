Man arrested after shots fired at residence south of Nanaimo

38-year-old man faces numerous weapons charges related to incident May 27 in South Wellington

A man was arrested after emergency dispatchers were called about gun shots fired toward a residence in the South Wellington area.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, a press release from Nanaimo RCMP stated. Numerous officers responded to the rural property, where the man walked out of the home and was arrested and a shotgun was located.

The man faces numerous weapons charges and is expected to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Wednesday, May 28.

A search of the residence found that there were no victims or occupants and only the front door sustained damage, police reported, and the residence was secured overnight while police sought a warrant to conduct a search.

The press release noted that while police were en route to the scene, vehicles did not pull over to allow officers to pass.

"This was an extremely violent incident," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. "Being unnecessarily delayed by other vehicles not following the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act to allow emergency vehicles to pass increased the danger to the general public."

Police believe the incident was isolated and there is no further risk to the public.