A Nanaimo man war arrested for driving while prohibited after speeding through the construction zone at the McKenzie Interchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after speeding to Victoria court date for driving offence

West Shore RCMP remind drivers to be mindful of construction zones

A Nanaimo man was arrested near the McKenzie Interchange for driving while prohibited while on his way to court for the same offence.

According to a West Shore RCMP release issued Monday, officers from the Capital Regional District (CRD) Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) pulled the 22-year-old driver over on Sept. 16 while conducting speed enforcement in the area near the interchange, a construction zone since 2016 with a speed limit of 60 km/h.

Police took notice of a car being driven toward Victoria going 51 km/h over the speed limit. They pulled the driver over and the driver said he was on his way to court for an alleged offence of driving while prohibited on Aug. 1.

READ ALSO: Lamborghini driver slapped with nearly $1,000 in fines while speeding in Central Saanich

Police quickly confirmed that the man still prohibited from driving and he was promptly arrested.

The man was issued a $368-dollar excessive speeding ticket and his car was impounded. He was issued another appearance notice, this time for a court date in November.

“We continue to target high risk driving behaviour throughout the CRD,” said Sgt. Ron Cronk, unit commander for CRD IRSU. “With the all construction workers and heavy traffic in this area this incident could have ended much worse.”

RCMP remind drivers to obey speed limits, especially in construction zones, and to obey directions of traffic control in the area.

READ ALSO: Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

