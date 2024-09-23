 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man arrested after woman he allegedly groped chases him down: B.C. police

The suspect has not yet been charged
Black Press Media Staff
web1_vpd
Vancouver police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after the victim chased down the suspect and yelled for help on Sept. 22, 2024.

A man, who allegedly groped a woman, was chased down by the same woman he allegedly sexually assaulted "moments earlier," leading to his arrest.

Vancouver police said the 32-year-old woman was walking alone near Main Street and East 62nd Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 22) when she was "approached from behind and sexually assaulted by a stranger." 

Police added the suspect tried to run away, but she chased after him. She also drew attention to herself by calling out for help.

“Her screams caught the attention of two men in a nearby house, who came outside just as the suspect was fleeing into a yard,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “The Good Samaritans took custody of the suspect while the woman called 9-1-1, and our officers arrived moments later to take custody of the man.”

Addison said the woman showed "courage, poise and presence of mind after being attacked by a complete stranger."

Police said the 34-year-old suspect's clothing and vehicle that was parked nearby were seized. The release adds that he is believed to live in the neighbourhood.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged, but is expected back in court Jan. 25, 2025.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and security video. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Man acting as Ki-Low-Na 'Healer' on trial for sexual assault in Kelowna
Man acting as Ki-Low-Na 'Healer' on trial for sexual assault in Kelowna
Nanaimo man who choked and sexually assaulted wife will be deported
Nanaimo man who choked and sexually assaulted wife will be deported