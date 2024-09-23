Man arrested after woman he allegedly groped chases him down: B.C. police

The suspect has not yet been charged

A man, who allegedly groped a woman, was chased down by the same woman he allegedly sexually assaulted "moments earlier," leading to his arrest.

Vancouver police said the 32-year-old woman was walking alone near Main Street and East 62nd Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 22) when she was "approached from behind and sexually assaulted by a stranger."

Police added the suspect tried to run away, but she chased after him. She also drew attention to herself by calling out for help.

“Her screams caught the attention of two men in a nearby house, who came outside just as the suspect was fleeing into a yard,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “The Good Samaritans took custody of the suspect while the woman called 9-1-1, and our officers arrived moments later to take custody of the man.”

Addison said the woman showed "courage, poise and presence of mind after being attacked by a complete stranger."

Police said the 34-year-old suspect's clothing and vehicle that was parked nearby were seized. The release adds that he is believed to live in the neighbourhood.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged, but is expected back in court Jan. 25, 2025.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and security video.