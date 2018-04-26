The man was arrested near Victoria High School (Nicole Crescenzi/Black Press Media)

Man arrested at gunpoint outside Vic High

Police were called after he allegedly threatened a teacher with a knife

Police in Victoria were forced to draw their guns on a man allegedly found brandishing a weapon outside a local high school.

Officers were called to Vic High Thursday morning just before 11 a.m. when a teacher at the school found a man nearby consuming drugs.

Principal Aaron Parker said the teacher was with a group of students in Fernwood Square when they came across a man getting ready to inject himself with a needle.

When the teacher confronted the man, he allegedly used a knife to threaten the teacher before leaving the area and entering a nearby business, according to Victoria Police.

When officers arrived, the man initially refused to show his hands and began to reach for something behind his back, stated a news release from Bowen Osoko with VicPD’s Community Engagement.

“Officers drew their service pistols and, after several moments, were able to de-escalate the incident and take the man into custody without further incident.”

The man was arrested but has not been charged at this time. Police say a knife was found at the scene and taken as evidence.

The Vic High teacher who confronted the suspect was not physically injured in the altercation.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
