Man arrested, charged in connection with Kelowna teen's homicide

Brandon Kazakoff has been charged in connection with Tristan Seegar's death

Almost a year after a Kelowna teen was fatally hit by a vehicle in Rutland, charges have been approved against the driver involved.

Tristan Seegar was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Houghton and Franklyn Roads, on Oct. 21, 2023, following what police said was a bear spray incident that had taken place in the area earlier in the day.

Two days later, RCMP announced they would be investigating the 15-year-old's death as a homicide.

On Sept. 6, 30-year-old Brandon Kazakoff was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop or remain at scene of an accident and assault with a weapon, in connection with the Oct. 21 incident.

Kazakoff is to be brought before the courts and is currently in custody.

A vigil was held for Tristan Seegar back on Oct. 22, 2023 at Ben Lee Park where about 200 people attended to pay their respects to the teen.

His mother Paule Seeger spoke at the vigil and said her son was a social butterfly who was loved a lot.

This is the second time this week charges have been approved against a B.C. driver who is accused of striking teenagers with a vehicle.

On Sept. 3, an 85-year-old man was charged in Abbotsford in relation to an incident in February in which a driver is alleged to have intentionally struck two teens.

Michael Brian Gerty has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The boys who were struck, in this instance, sustained minor injuries.