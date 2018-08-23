Kamloops Mounties had a house on Royal Avenue surrounded for about five hours on Wednesday night (Aug. 22). (Kimberley Webster/Contributed KTW)

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

  • Aug. 23, 2018 9:10 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A five-hour standoff in North Kamloops began after Mounties were told someone was being held against their will in a house.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received information on Wednesday afternoon that a person was being confined to a house in the 400-block of Royal Avenue.

As a result, Mounties cordoned off the area, called in the emergency response team and employe the use of a police negotiator, evacuating some neighbours from their homes in the process.

Shelkie said officers managed to call out several people from the home — including the the person allegedly being held against their will — but a man remained inside and refused to leave.

The man, a 25-year-old Kamloops resident known to police, was finally arrested just after 11 p.m. Charges are pending.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires
Next story
Intoxicated man drives to Victoria police station to report cell phone theft

Just Posted

SD61 prepares for new school year with major upgrades

Media labs, water fountains, daycare spaces and more will welcome students back

Intoxicated man drives to Victoria police station to report cell phone theft

Officers were “astounded” and handed down a 24-hour driving prohibition, impounded vehicle

Fate of Saanich’s tallest building up in the air

New managers will re-evaluate 11-storey residential, commercial building at Uptown

10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer set for Saturday on the Mainland

Victoria woman celebrates 10 years cancer free by cycling 200km

UPDATED: Driver in Malahat crash leaves behind wife, two-month-old daughter

Campaign has raised more than $22,000 of its $25,000 goal

VIDEO: Air quality leads to public concern over smoke in Victoria

Shifting winds blamed for delivering heavy smoke from wildfires

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires

Municipalities work with province on wildfires, while First Nations are federal responsibility

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Most Read