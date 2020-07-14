Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

The Oceanside RCMP arrested a man on July 13, 2020 after an incident at Wembley Mall in Parksville. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 40-year-old man was arrested after what police termed an ‘aggressive incident’ at Parksville’s Wembley Mall on July 13.

Multiple calls were made to the mall at approximately 10 a.m. that day.

“It was reported that a hostile and aggressive man had entered the BC Liquor Store and was yelling, pushing and kicking at the display shelves,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP. “The man then ran to the parking lot and pushed at least two elderly men (unprovoked). He then was reportedly screaming and jumped on the roofs of vehicles, before fleeing the area on foot.”

READ MORE: RCMP arrest suspect after attempted break-and-enter in Parksville

READ MORE: Archived RCMP stories here

After the initial incident, further reports told police that the suspect was running through parks and residential areas nearby.

“One complainant waved down police and gave an accurate description of the man, stating he had just entered the farm field beyond Cedar Ridge Estates,” said Foreman. “Police set up containment of the area and arrested the suspect without incident on Church Road.”

The man, who is well-known to police, is in custody and will appear in court today (July 14).

Police have yet to hear from at least one of the men allegedly assaulted near the liquor store. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 to report.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeParksvilleRCMP