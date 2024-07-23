Man arrested for arson after fire engulfs garage in Duncan

The Duncan Fire Department responded to a report of a fire believed to be intentionally set in a vacant lot

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a fire in the 300 block of Brae Road in Duncan on July 20.

At 5:13 p.m. that day the RCMP and the Duncan Fire Department responded to a report of a fire believed to be intentionally set in a vacant lot.

"The fire quickly spread and fully engulfed a nearby detached garage. Fortunately no one was injured, and thanks to witnesses’ detailed description of the suspect, police were able to locate the man and take him into custody,” said Const. Julie Miller, media relations officer for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The man has been released without charge, and investigators continue to investigate with the assistance of fire investigators, the RCMP's General Investigative Section, Investigational Support Team and the Forensic Identification Unit.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will seek charge approval once all pertinent evidence has been analyzed, they said in a press release.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has related video surveillance, to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.