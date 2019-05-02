Man arrested for arson after Saanich house fire

Police investigations lead to arrest of 24-year-old Saanich man associated with residence

Fire crews saved a structure in the 200-block of Sims Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police have now determined the blaze to be a case of arson, and have arrested a man associated to the home. (Twitter/Dan Wood)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for arson after a Saanich house fire Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200-block of Sims Avenue.

Based on tweets from department chief Dan Wood, crews managed to save the home with “strong leadership and smart fire tactics.”

A witness told Black Press that the fire appeared to be concentrated in the back of the home and said the street – from Battleford Avenue to Seaton Road – was blocked off while crews doused the blaze.

Saanich police determined the fire to be suspicious and were able to locate and arrest a 24-year-old Saanich man, associated to the residence, for arson.

The man is in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Police say damage to the home was extensive but the total value is still unclear.

“The investigation continues,” stated Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. “Our detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses who were in the area at the time.”

