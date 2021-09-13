Man arrested for assault during protest outside B.C. legislature

The victim in an assault at the legislature Monday sustained non life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested for assault Monday (Sept. 13) after allegedly dousing an individual with “a hot liquid” during a protest at the B.C. Legislature, according to a release from Victoria police.

VicPD says officers on scene for the protest arrested the man and attempted to escort him and the victim away from the area. However, “members of the crowd” followed them until stopped by additional police officers.

The victim declined medical treatment after sustaining non life-threatening injuries and the arrested man was transported to cells for holding.

Police from multiple Greater Victoria departments were active across the region today in response to ongoing protests related to government actions on COVID-19 vaccine protocols.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with information who have not spoken with officers yet are asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-9945-7654 ext. 1. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

assaultBC legislatureVictoria Police Department