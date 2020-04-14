On April 10, at around 12:45 p.m. the West Shore RCMP were called by a maintenance employee who found the man — later identified as Wesley Switzer — inside the building violently smashing windows and damaging property. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for breaking into Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, threatening to burn it down

Man faces charges of break and enter, uttering threats and mischief

A 33-year-old man was arrested for damaging property, breaking and entering into the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre on Friday.

On April 10, at around 12:45 p.m. the West Shore RCMP were called by a maintenance employee who found a man — later identified as Wesley Switzer — inside the building violently smashing windows and damaging property.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: People wearing masks, hearts in windows — Victoria’s streetscape continues to shift

According to Const. Nancy Saggar, there was evidence of a door being pried open.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

When the maintenance employee confronted Switzer, he threatened to burn the building down. Switzer then left the recreation centre and went across the street to Galaxy Motors where he began “arguing with employees and throwing rocks at the vehicles, causing damage to some,” said Saggar.

Switzer, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, was arrested and remains in custody. He has been charged with break and enter, uttering threats and mischief.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

Just Posted

Man arrested for breaking into Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, threatening to burn it down

Man faces charges of break and enter, uttering threats and mischief

PHOTOS: People wearing masks, hearts in windows — Victoria’s streetscape continues to shift

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11

Grass trimmer, gin, planters and more stolen in string of petty thefts in Oak Bay

The Oak Bay Police Department has been busy keeping up with reported incidents

Oak Bay to consider additional road closures for social distancing

Road closures ‘have to be worth it,’ mayor says

Sooke Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative to help small business and community

Business group launching BetterBuySooke.ca, a “buy now, redeem later” gift card

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19,… Continue reading

Drive-through bridal shower a way to improvise during COVID-19

Family and friends share the love socially distanced in an Island town parking lot

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

Most Read