Man arrested for stealing wallet from vehicle on Halloween night: RCMP

Suspect used owner’s credit and debit cards at multiple Sooke businesses

Sooke RCMP have arrested a man that allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle on Halloween night and used the owner’s credit cards at Sooke businesses. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Sooke man in his 30’s has been arrested for theft and fraud after he allegedly stole a wallet from a vehicle on Halloween night and used the owner’s credit and debit cards at businesses across Sooke, according to RCMP.

Police say the theft occurred in the 2000-block of Pyrite Drive sometime overnight on Oct. 31. The suspect was arrested on Nov. 3 and has since been released pending a court appearance.

“This investigation is a great example of Sooke RCMP’s relentless pursuit of persons who victimize our communities for their personal gain,” said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, Sooke RCMP Operations NCO.

“With the assistance of local businesses, we were able to identify and arrest the person believed to be responsible for a number of thefts and related frauds in our community.”

Shaw also reminded the public to report their crimes, however minor, to the RCMP office or through their online reporting tool.

