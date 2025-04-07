Man arrested for weapons offences on Salt Spring Island after altercation involving dogs

Incident under investigation

Police are investigating after two men and their dogs either suffered bite injuries or cut wounds during an altercation on Salt Spring Island on April 6.

At 4:32 p.m., the Salt Spring Island RCMP received a report of a weapons complaint at Ruckle Park.

A 46-year-old Salt Spring man called to advise that he had allegedly cut another dog owner by accident after he and his own dog were allegedly attacked by another dog that had broken away from its leash.

According to the 46-year-old, he was bitten by the other dog which then latched onto his dog.

"He apparently drew a small knife to stop the attack," RCMP said in a press release.

The other dog owner, a 51-year-old Salt Spring man, quickly arrived to assist; however, when both dogs were separated it was discovered that he and his dog had both suffered cuts.

The off-leash dog was taken to a veterinarian by friends, while the 51-year-old man went to hospital.

The 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to weapons offences and the knife was seized.

He was subsequently released for court at a later date, pending charge approval.

“Both owners and their dogs suffered various, but what appear to be non-life threatening, physical injuries,” said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.