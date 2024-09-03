 Skip to content
Man arrested in downtown Nanaimo after machete attack and car crash

Police say car stolen on Duggan Road
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
img_2024-09-02-14-09-33-601
A man alleged to have attacked people with a machete is arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on Monday, Sept. 2, near Terminal Avenue.Kevan Shaw photo

A man is in police custody following an incident in which he is alleged to have smashed windows with a machete and crashed a car in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a press release, RCMP received numerous calls at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, about the man breaking windows, assaulting people and stealing a vehicle in the 2100 block of Duggan Road. The vehicle was seen being driven "erratically," noted the press release, and crashed at the intersection of Wesley and Franklyn streets, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

RCMP officers chased the suspect on foot and he was arrested at Port Place shopping centre 30 minutes later.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery, mischief, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The incident is still under investigation, said police.


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

