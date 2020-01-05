Man arrested in downtown Victoria over replica handgun

Charges have not yet been sworn against the man

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint at Fisgard and Government streets in downtown Victoria Saturday afternoon, following a 911 call from a concerned citizen.

Does this replica handgun look real to you? Citizen called 911 after seeing male place handgun in waistband. @vicpdcanada arrested male at gunpoint in downtown Victoria this afternoon. Great composure from officers. People need to know better. Thx to citizen for calling 911. pic.twitter.com/fLwCzGp8KL — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) January 5, 2020

Victoria police chief Del Manak said the citizen called 911 after seeing the man put the handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police said their officers approach replica firearms, whether they are “Airsoft” or other replicas, as though they are real until they can confirm otherwise.

Charges have not yet been sworn against the man, so the suspect cannot be identified at this time.

