Man arrested in downtown Victoria over replica handgun

Charges have not yet been sworn against the man

A replica handgun seized by Victoria police on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4. (DelManak/Twitter)

Victoria police arrested a man at gunpoint at Fisgard and Government streets in downtown Victoria Saturday afternoon, following a 911 call from a concerned citizen.

READ ALSO: VicPD says downtown robbery, kidnapping attempts not connected

Victoria police chief Del Manak said the citizen called 911 after seeing the man put the handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police said their officers approach replica firearms, whether they are “Airsoft” or other replicas, as though they are real until they can confirm otherwise.

Charges have not yet been sworn against the man, so the suspect cannot be identified at this time.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Off-duty Victoria police officers stop alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii

