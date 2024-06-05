Man arrested in fatal stabbing at Nanaimo mall sentenced to 7 years in jail

Sean Carl John Patterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December

The man who stabbed another man to death at a downtown Nanaimo shopping centre last year will serve seven years behind bars, minus time served.

In December, Sean Carl John Patterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the January 2023 incident at the Port Place Shopping Centre parking lot, where Serguei Chiliakhov died in hospital after being attacked with a knife.

Patterson was sentenced at B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo Wednesday, June 5. With time served, he will be incarcerated for five more years .

Previously, Nick Barber, Crown counsel, said closed-circuit TV cameras captured the incident on video and while the knife used in the incident was discarded, RCMP was able to recover it. Kelly Bradshaw, Patterson’s legal representative, said her client had a history of substance abuse and depression.

Both Bradshaw and Barber had requested Patterson undergo a psychiatric assessment ahead of sentencing.

