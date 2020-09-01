A man is facing recommended charges including one count of uttering threats and five counts of mischief after being arrested on Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police called for man ripping branches off tree, threatening people with them

Suspect faces recommended charges including five counts of mischief

Victoria police arrested a man they say threatened pedestrians, blocked a roadway and damaged property, including several cars, two city trees and a building door on Monday morning.

According to the Victoria Police Department, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers received multiple reports of a man ripping branches off a tree and trying to hit pedestrians with them in the 700-block of Fisgard Street. The man was then reported to have chased other pedestrians and threatened violence towards them.

READ ALSO: VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

While VicPD was responding, witnesses said the man pushed a large dumpster into the roadway on Fisgard Street. Multiple parked vehicles in the area and a glass door to a multi-unit commercial and residential building were damaged.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect. Officers located and arrested a man near the intersection of Blanshard and North Park streets.

READ ALSO: Victoria cop stops driver mid-call with CRA scammer

The man was transported to cells where he was held to await court.

He is facing recommended charges including one count of uttering threats and five counts of mischief.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Victoria police called for man ripping branches off tree, threatening people with them

Suspect faces recommended charges including five counts of mischief

Colwood reopens Ocean Boulevard to vehicle traffic next week

Colwood council voted to reopen the road during Monday’s council meeting

Metchosin’s family-owned Glenrosa Farm Restaurant to close indefinitely

Last brunch to be served on Sunday, Sept. 13

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Volunteers spent two weeks seeking Nala, who was living on airport property

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

‘We’re not going to let this drag on forever’, Ladysmith hit-and-run suspect urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Adult hockey groups weighing options amid countless COVID restrictions at Island rink

Late ice slots, no changerooms or outside teams allowed and cost factors all weighing heavily

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Most Read