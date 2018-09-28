Man arrested in Victoria carjacking

A Victoria man remains in custody after a carjacking reported in downtown Victoria Friday morning.

Patrol officers responded after several witnesses called 911 Sept. 28 around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses said a man leaped into the box of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road. They reported that the man broke the rear window of the truck, and threatened the driver, who stopped the vehicle, and, fearing for her safety, fled on foot, according to Victoria Police Department. The man then got behind the wheel of the truck and drove away from the scene, headed against traffic on Johnson Street.

Police say the thief hit another vehicle then continued against the flow of traffic, forcing other drivers to avoid collision. A person riding an electric bicycle fell swerving to avoid the stolen truck which then hit a second, parked vehicle. A witnesses kept the truck in view until it stopped in the 1100-block of Johnson Street and the driver fled, leaving the vehicle running.

Patrol officers located and arrested the suspect a short distance away. He was taken to cells, then hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Once treated, he was returned to custody where he remains pending charges.

Others involved were cleared medically at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. VicPD asks anyone with information on the incident to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca



