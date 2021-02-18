Man arrested outside Langford Winners was wanted on seven warrants

A suspected shoplifter was arrested Friday in the parking lot of a Langford mall.
On Feb. 12, an employee at the Winners in Westshore Town Centre reported to police that a man had taken several items and left.
In minutes, West Shore RCMP officers were on scene and saw a man running through the mall parking lot. Police stopped him and recovered several stolen items, including a pair of running shoes suspected to have just been stolen from the store.
The 41-year-old man was found to be breaching a court order for an unrelated investigation and was wanted on seven outstanding warrants related to investigations from the West Shore, Saanich and Victoria.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.