Hells Angels prospect arrested in Kelowna in connection with human trafficking

Colin Bayley was arrested in connection to an Ontario investigation of human trafficking

A man believed to be involved with a human trafficking operation in Ontario was apprehended in Kelowna on April 1, after a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Colin Bayley was initiated.

The search for Bayley, 36, began after the Niagara Regional Police Service Human Trafficking Unit in Ontario investigated the alleged trafficking of a woman that took place around the cities of Toronto and Niagara Falls in 2024.

In October 2024, Sascha El-Abiad, who is a full patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, and Paisley Rose West McClymont were arrested in St. Catharines, Ontario in relation to the investigation.

At the time, police suspected that a third individual, later determined to be Bayley, was also involved in the human trafficking operation. A Canada-wide warrant was then issued for Bayley on criminal charges of sexual assault, assault, and uttering threats to cause death.

In a collaborative effort between the RCMP Strike Force Team, the RCMP High-Risk Offender Unit, and members of the Kelowna RCMP, Bayley was located and arrested in Kelowna on April 1.

On April 5, the BC Sheriff Service escorted Bayley back to Ontario where he was taken into custody.

"His arrest and return were seamless and great work by all agencies involved," said the BC RCMP in a statement on April 9.

The RCMP have previously described Bayley as a "known prospect" of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels. In 2019, Bayley assaulted a man in Kelowna and was sentenced to five months in jail for the offence.

Now, Bayley is being held in custody in Ontario pending a bail hearing, which is expected to take place Sunday, April 6.

Due to the nature of the investigation, detectives also believe that there are additional witnesses and are urging anyone with knowledge of the alleged trafficking to come forward. Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009548.

Detectives also believe that there may be additional victims and/or survivors and are requesting that they contact police to access supports.

Survivors of Human Trafficking are encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-833-900-1010 or on the internet at canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca. This is a 24/7 confidential support resource available in over 200 languages.