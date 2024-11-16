 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man believed to be targeted survives gunshot in Kamloops, no one arrested: RCMP

The incident happened in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Friday, Nov. 15 around 5 p.m.
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
web1_231221-kcn-man-dog-dead-mandogdead_1
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Kamloops. (Black Press photo)

A man in Kamloops is in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Friday afternoon. 

Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, Kamloops RCMP received a call stating a man had been shot in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim nearby. He was transported to hospital.

According to the police report, the man had been inside an outbuilding at the residence when he was shot by an unknown number of suspects. After the shooting, the suspects fled through the backyard and towards the nearby train tracks.

RCMP officers, including the Police Dog Service Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team searched the area, but couldn't locate a suspect.

An investigation is still ongoing as officers try to find the motive for the shooting.

“Although it’s still very early in the investigation, we can confirm the victim is known to police and the incident is believed to be targeted,” said Kamloops RCMP Officer in Charge Supt. Jeff Pelley. “Incidents of serious violence in our communities, particularly those involving firearms, are very concerning to the public and to police. We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue to advance these investigations, while at the same time suppressing and reducing such events through strategized enforcement efforts.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, including dashcam/security footage is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP immediately at 250-828-3000 with the file number 2024-37594.

“From the public, we continue to request that you support us by sharing any information you may have that could be related to these activities, including suspicious vehicles, people, or occurrences in your neighbourhoods,” said Supt. Pelley.

As the investigation continues, officers as well as the General Investigations Support Team and Forensic Identification Service Unit will remain at the residence.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

B.C. nursing student attacked with knife during 1st clinical placement
B.C. nursing student attacked with knife during 1st clinical placement
Heavy rain and strong winds hitting B.C.’s south coast over the weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds hitting B.C.’s south coast over the weekend
'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments
'Historic' signing between Okanagan-Similkameen First Nations, local governments