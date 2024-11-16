Man believed to be targeted survives gunshot in Kamloops, no one arrested: RCMP

The incident happened in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Friday, Nov. 15 around 5 p.m.

A man in Kamloops is in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Friday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, Kamloops RCMP received a call stating a man had been shot in the 1700-block of Parkcrest Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim nearby. He was transported to hospital.

According to the police report, the man had been inside an outbuilding at the residence when he was shot by an unknown number of suspects. After the shooting, the suspects fled through the backyard and towards the nearby train tracks.

RCMP officers, including the Police Dog Service Unit and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team searched the area, but couldn't locate a suspect.

An investigation is still ongoing as officers try to find the motive for the shooting.

“Although it’s still very early in the investigation, we can confirm the victim is known to police and the incident is believed to be targeted,” said Kamloops RCMP Officer in Charge Supt. Jeff Pelley. “Incidents of serious violence in our communities, particularly those involving firearms, are very concerning to the public and to police. We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue to advance these investigations, while at the same time suppressing and reducing such events through strategized enforcement efforts.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, including dashcam/security footage is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP immediately at 250-828-3000 with the file number 2024-37594.

“From the public, we continue to request that you support us by sharing any information you may have that could be related to these activities, including suspicious vehicles, people, or occurrences in your neighbourhoods,” said Supt. Pelley.

As the investigation continues, officers as well as the General Investigations Support Team and Forensic Identification Service Unit will remain at the residence.