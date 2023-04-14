(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man convicted of possessing child sexual material in Kelowna charged again

23-year-old arrested for possessing child pornography

The latest in a string of search warrants carried out by Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has nabbed a 23-year-old known repeat offender.

The man, whose devices were seized and searched, has been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. He was convicted of a similar offence earlier this year, and is now being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 20.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences,” said Cpl. James Jenkins. “These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

READ MORE: Toilet paper fire prompts Rutland Middle School evacuation

READ MORE: RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownacrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revolutionizing breast cancer surgery: B.C. hospital adopts innovative technology

Just Posted

Bash Kemp and mom Liz on his first day of preschool. (Bishops Family Bicycles/Instagram)
Victoria family celebrates small victories after child’s cancer diagnosis

A cyclist rides down the Fort Street protected bike lanes in the late morning on April 14. Victoria is expanding the protected AAA bike lanes on Fort Street from Cook Street to Foul Bay Road in 2023. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria school thrilled as $11.7M in bike lanes, traffic elements coming to Fort Street

Victoria MP Laurel Collins (left) and New Democratic party housing critic Jenny Kwan (right) speak at a press conference Thursday (April 13) at Fernwood Square. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. MPs demand feds stop corporate landlords in Victoria who ‘swoop in’ to push out tenants

Vancouver Island Wave Program member Sami Marvasti makes the tackle during Pacific FC’s pre-season training, held at the PISE (Pacific Institute for Sport Education) in Saanich on Feb. 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pacific FC signs two Island boys to roster