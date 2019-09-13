Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, B.C. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

B.C.’s police watchdog has deployed investigators to West Kelowna, after a man carrying garden shears was shot by police during an early-morning altercation in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that officers first received reports of a man attempting to jump in front of a vehicle near Westside Road shortly after 1 a.m.

RCMP later located the man thought to be linked to the complaint, carrying gardening shears, in the provincial park.

While attempting to arrest the man, an interaction occurred and he was shot by police, RCMP said. The man then fled, jumping into the Okanagan Lake where he wound up on a log boom.

Police officers both on the shore and on the water negotiated with the man and he was taken into police custody at 7:21 a.m.

The man received immediate medical assistance and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC will be at the scene Friday, which has been cordoned off. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that end in injury or death.

West Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the initial report and are looking to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anybody with information is asked to call Mounties at 250-768-2880.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria bookstore looking to earn a place in the record books
Next story
Camosun College receives $1 million donation

Just Posted

Victoria neighbourhood takes City to court over variance approvals

Some members of the Gonzales neighbourhood are unhappy about a new development

VicPD patrol officer catches two impaired drivers in same shift

Victoria Police are on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout the city

Greater Victoria mayors behind bars

Slammer full for annual Tour de Rock ‘Jail and Bail’ fundraiser

Victoria bookstore looking to earn a place in the record books

Russell Books needs the public’s help in collecting enough books for a record-breaking tower

Camosun College receives $1 million donation

Students at Camosun to benefit from philanthropy of local businessman

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

OUR VIEW: Young adults in B.C. need a financial break

Young people get a rude introduction into adult life here in B.C. with high cost of living

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Most Read