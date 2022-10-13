Victoria police arrested a man breaching several court conditions after he allegedly robbed another man on Oct. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man breaching several court conditions after he allegedly robbed another man on Oct. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man breaching court conditions arrested after alleged robbery in Victoria

Police received multiple reports about a man chasing another man on Oct. 11

A man violating several court-ordered conditions was arrested after allegedly robbing another person in Victoria on Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, police were responding to the 400-block of Cecelia Road due to multiple witness reports about a man chasing another man. Police say some witnesses said the suspect had threatened to shoot the victim during the chase.

Officers found the victim, who was not physically injured, and learned the suspect allegedly robbed the man.

Officers then found the suspect in the 400-block of Burnside Road and arrested him. A concealed knife, a “shortened wooden bat” and clips for a replica firearm were found during a search of the man, who was breaching multiple court-ordered conditions, including ones not to possess knives.

He was taken to VicPD cells and held for morning court.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: 75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police officer handed 30-day suspension for off-duty sexual misconduct
Next story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Just Posted

Jessica Michalofsky on the lawn in front of the Ministry of Health building in Victoria. Her son Aubrey Michalofsky died from drug overdose in Beasley, B.C., west of Nelson. Jessica is completing a marathon a day around the block every weekday in the hopes of getting a meeting with someone to discuss action for safe supply. Photo: Arnold Lim/Black Press Media
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Captured carbon dioxide is injected into porous rock on the ocean floor and then solidifies into carbonate rock. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic researching injecting CO2 into ocean floor

Sheena Lott, Wendy Pierson Diamond, Debbie Elkins, Wendy Duffield, Wendy Picken (top row), Ken Faulks and Steve Chmilar (bottom row) are among the 30 artists opening their studios to locals during the 2022 ArtSea Studio Tour, running Oct. 15 to 16. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula artists re-open their studio doors with ArtSea tour

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect delays on Friday along Island Highway due to paving work which will see vehicles reduced to single lane, alternating traffic. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)
Island Highway section reduced to single lane Friday