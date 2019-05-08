(Black Press file photo)

Man breaks into Langford home, falls asleep

West Shore RCMP arrested the man for Break and Enter

West Shore RCMP arrested a man after he broke into a Langford home and fell asleep inside.

On May 6 at about 11 p.m. the West Shore RCMP received a report from a security guard working at a new construction site.

The guard told police he saw a man inside one of the newly constructed units in the area near Constellation Avenue and Meridian Avenue in Langford.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

The security guard approached the man and asked him to leave but was met with belligerent comments, police said.

“Our officers attended along with the K-9 unit and located an intoxicated man sleeping inside one of the units,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “The suspect told officers that he had been drinking and arguing with people at home and as a result he now needed a new place to sleep.”

Saggar said the man was arrested for Break and Enter and once sober, was released with a court date.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP ramps up speed enforcement on rural roads

Police are reminding the public to call 911 right away if you see anyone trespassing through construction sites.

Anyone with information on thefts from these sites should call police or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three
Next story
Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

Just Posted

Man with a gun prompts RCMP and Central Saanich response

Sidney North Saanich RCMP say those involved identified, no arrests yet

United Way grants $8,000 to Umbrella Society for addictions support

Umbrella Society to offer another session of their Understanding Addiction workshops this fall

Former coworker finds it strange that caretaker is missing after fire

Wayne Kainciems has known Michael Daeger for over 20 years

Public outcry wins reprieve (at least temporarily) for old-growth forest near Port Renfrew

Forests Ministry says auction for seven cutblocks will be reviewed

Greater Victoria’s own ‘lawnmower man’ drives down Pat Bay highway

Peninsula Mounties unable to catch up with driver

United Way Overdose Prevention Expo comes to Victoria

Naloxone training will be available to anyone interested during May 8 event

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Most Read