Man breaks into Langford home, falls asleep

West Shore RCMP arrested a man after he broke into a Langford home and fell asleep inside.

On May 6 at about 11 p.m. the West Shore RCMP received a report from a security guard working at a new construction site.

The guard told police he saw a man inside one of the newly constructed units in the area near Constellation Avenue and Meridian Avenue in Langford.

The security guard approached the man and asked him to leave but was met with belligerent comments, police said.

“Our officers attended along with the K-9 unit and located an intoxicated man sleeping inside one of the units,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “The suspect told officers that he had been drinking and arguing with people at home and as a result he now needed a new place to sleep.”

Saggar said the man was arrested for Break and Enter and once sober, was released with a court date.

Police are reminding the public to call 911 right away if you see anyone trespassing through construction sites.

Anyone with information on thefts from these sites should call police or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

