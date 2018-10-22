Man breaks into Victoria residence while two teens are home

VicPD seek suspect described as Caucasian male in his 50s with long grey and brown hair and stubble

Victoria Police seek a suspect who broke into a home Friday while two teens were home.

Police were called to a home in the 2500-block of Shakespeare Street just before 12:30 p.m. for a report that a man had broken into the home while two girls were home alone.

The girls, who were shaken but uninjured, said the man first rang the doorbell. When no one answered, he opened the mailbox then went around to the back door. There, he was able to open an unsecured window to reach through and unlock the back door. As he entered the home, he was met by one of the teens inside, turned and fled. The teens then made themselves safe and called a parent for help, who in turn called 911. Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 50s with long grey and brown hair and stubble. He was wearing a blue or turquoise sweater, and a blue and red baseball hat.

If you recognize this suspect, or have information about this incident, please call our non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

