UPDATED: Man carrying drugs and weapons arrested in Oak Bay

A man carrying weapons and drugs was arrested in Oak Bay Wednesday.

According to Oak Bay Police, an officer was proactively patrolling the Cattle Point area of Uplands Park at approximately 1:30 p.m. when they found the 28-year-old man.

“The person appeared to be slouched over in a vehicle,” described Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

In addition to weapons, police say the individual had a “sufficient amount” of individually packaged substances believed to include heroin and meth.

“The subject has a record and was on conditions to not possess weapons,” Bernoties noted. “Breaching his conditions is among the charges we’re considering; we will also be considering charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking.”

Bernoties added that the individual was arrested without incident.