Oak Bay police have arrested a 28-year-old man with drugs and weapons at Cattle Point. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

UPDATED: Man carrying drugs and weapons arrested in Oak Bay

Several charges being considered, police say

A man carrying weapons and drugs was arrested in Oak Bay Wednesday.

According to Oak Bay Police, an officer was proactively patrolling the Cattle Point area of Uplands Park at approximately 1:30 p.m. when they found the 28-year-old man.

RELATED: Oak Bay Police surveillance leads to arrest

“The person appeared to be slouched over in a vehicle,” described Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

In addition to weapons, police say the individual had a “sufficient amount” of individually packaged substances believed to include heroin and meth.

“The subject has a record and was on conditions to not possess weapons,” Bernoties noted. “Breaching his conditions is among the charges we’re considering; we will also be considering charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking.”

Bernoties added that the individual was arrested without incident.

RELATED: Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road closed after gas line damaged

Just Posted

Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

London Drugs launches province-wide recycling program for ‘hard to process’ packaging

Victoria mother seeks recipients of son’s donated organs

Colleen Riopel wants to meet the five people who have her son’s heart, liver, kidneys and lung

UPDATED: Man carrying drugs and weapons arrested in Oak Bay

Several charges being considered, police say

Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road closed after gas line damaged

The gas line was reported damaged Wednesday morning

Saanich vigil sends a message against anti-Semitism

Hundreds gathered inside and outside Jewish Community Centre of Greater Victoria during vigil

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

Vancouver Islander aiming for Olympics after smashing Canadian marathon record

Black Creek’s Cam Levins chasing next challenge after Canada’s fastest-ever marathon in Toronto

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Most Read