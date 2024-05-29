Man charged 2 years after causing $30K in damage to B.C. aquatic centre

A man was charged for an incident of vandalism that occurred at the Aquatic Centre two years ago

A man has been charged in connection with an incident of vandalism that occurred at the Fernie Aquatic Centre two years ago.

Elk Valley RCMP reported that 22-year-old Aden Shatalow-Dominick has been charged with mischief over $5,000 for vandalism that occurred at the pool on October 29, 2022.

Cpl. James Grandy stated in an e-mail that police had arrived at the centre that morning to find extensive damage to the building, including broken windows on the upper level, which had caused glass to fall into the swimming pool.

The pool was closed to the public and swim meets were cancelled while clean-up and repairs took place.

Grandy noted the total cost of the damage, including window repair, pool cleaning and equipment maintenance, exceeded $30,000.

