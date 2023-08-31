Man charged, 3 taken to hospital following stabbing in Parksville

Two victims have since been released, police seek info

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing in Parksville on Monday (Aug. 28).

Police were called to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Island Highway West at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to a news release by Oceanside RCMP.

Upon arrival, officers determined a man and woman had been stabbed. The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene.

All three individuals were transported to hospital for treatment of various injuries.

The two victims and suspect are local un-housed residents and have all since been released from hospital, according to RCMP.

Nicholas Morrison-Dault, 23, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and has been remanded in custody.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. “If anyone witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken with investigators, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP quoting file No. 2023-9264.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

