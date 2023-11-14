Man charged after fatal October stabbing in Port Alberni apartment

Suspect arrested Nov. 13 after being at large for nearly a month

A Port Alberni man has been charged following a fatal stabbing in the Vancouver Island city in October 2023.

The incident occurred at an apartment building in the 5100-block of Argyle Street on Oct. 20 after an altercation took place between two men known to each other, Port Alberni RCMP said. The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, evading Port Alberni RCMP for several weeks.

On Monday morning, Nov. 13, a Port Alberni RCMP officer patrolling a “high crime area” arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Dylan Hamilton-George. He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 15.