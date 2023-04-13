Man charged after loaded revolver, almost 500 rounds of ammunition seized in Saanich

Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

One man has been charged after a loaded handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in Saanich.

Just before midnight on Tuesday (April 11), police received a report that a man had unlawfully gained entry to a residential complex in the 4000-block of Shelbourne Street.

An Integrated Canine Service (ICS) officer located a suspect nearby. Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a bag of almost 500 rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition.

A loaded .22 calibre revolver was also found on the ground in the area. Police said the revolver was determined to have been stolen from a break-and-enter in Port McNeil in 2021.

“The ICS officer and his partner, police service dog Hitch, demonstrated their ability to secure important evidence from this scene in a very quick manner,” Saanich spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement.

“Without their assistance, this loaded firearm could have ended up in the wrong hands, with the potential for serious consequences.”

Raymond Beaton, 57, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from possessing one, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition.

