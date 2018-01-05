Man charged after violent New Year’s Eve assault in Sooke

A 26-year-old Victoria man is in custody following a violent domestic dispute in Sooke on New Year’s Eve.

RCMP say the victim is still recovering from injuries sustained in the incident, but is safe.

Police believe the consumption of liquor, heroin, and methamphetamine contributed to the violent assault.

The victim had been taking care of the property where the assault occurred while the homeowners were away for the holidays.

On New Year’s Day, RCMP responded to a call from the homeowners, who came home to find damage in their home.

Some of the damage included slashed couches, smashed televisions and computers, beverages poured on the floors and counters

The couple also found a rifle with used cartridges on the ground.

Neighbours said they heard four gunshots at around 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but no calls were made to the police.

After further investigating, RCMP determined that several rounds from a high-power hunting rifle were fired off inside the home. Two of the rounds had fired in to neighbouring homes, but no one besides the victim was injured.

On Jan. 3, the Vancouver Police Department notified Sooke RCMP that suspect was in custody for unrelated reasons, and on Jan. 4, returned him to Sooke.

The man is facing numerous charges including assault causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

The man made his first court appearance on Friday.

