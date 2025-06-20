 Skip to content
Man charged following fatal highway crash in Nanaimo last summer

Samuel Taylor charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
rcmp-nanaimo-rcmp-police-car-door-img_0181
Nanaimo RCMP report that a man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash on the parkway last summer.News Bulletin file photo

A man has been charged in relation to a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway last summer that resulted in a woman's death.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP advised that Samuel Taylor, 47, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death related to the motor vehicle incident on the Nanaimo Parkway on Aug. 10. Joy Pecknold, 42, had been travelling in the northbound lane on the highway when the crash occurred.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday, June 16, the press release noted, and Taylor was arrested the next day. He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, June 24.

Police say they won't be commenting further as the matter is now before the courts.

